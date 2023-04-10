BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is giving his State of the State address as the regular legislative session kicks off on Monday, April 10. This is the eighth time that Governor Edwards has given this address.

Edwards began his speech by remembering former Louisiana Attorney General Richard Ieyoub. The governor learned of his passing this morning. Edwards said that “Richard was a genuine and kindhearted man.”

The governor then thanked everyone who he says “helped us move Louisiana forward during my two terms as governor.” Edwards thanked everyone from his wife and family to cabinet members.

Edwards highlighted some of the events that took place during his time as governor including the floods of 2016 and budget deficit. According to the governor, “Promises were made. Promises were kept and progress has been delivered.”

Governor Edwards then delved into what he says are “priorities for this legislative session.” Edwards spoke about education including how “we’re dedicating money this year to address deferred maintenance and important safety enhancements on our campuses.”

The governor spoke about giving “teachers a $3,000 pay raise as well as $1,500 for support workers.” Edwards then spoke about healthcare including Medicaid. Edwards said, “we’re gonna work very hard to keep every eligible Medicaid recipient on their health care coverage.”

Edwards highlighted that Louisiana’s unemployment rate is 3.6%.