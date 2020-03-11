UPDATE: Gov. Edwards confirms there are now 13 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana

UPDATE: (6:38 PM) BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) — Following a meeting of the Unified Command Group today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a Public Health emergency in Louisiana related to COVID-19.

Commonly called coronavirus, COVID-19 has now affected 13 residents in Louisiana. The current impacted parishes include Orleans, Jefferson, Iberia, St. Tammany, Caddo and Lafourche.

“We currently have 13 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, including 7 new cases today. We are expecting more cases in the coming days and weeks. As we learn more, we know that there is community spread in Louisiana and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant and take important measures to protect their health and reduce the spread of illness,” Gov. Edwards said. “This is a constantly changing situation, and we have been working with our state and federal health officials for some time now. As we expect more presumptive positive cases, a declaration of public health emergency is necessary to allow state agencies to thoroughly prepare for any eventuality related to public health needs and deploy additional resources to assist local authorities.”

On March 9, 2020, a Louisiana resident was tested for COVID-19 and deemed to be a presumptive positive result in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) protocol, resulting in the state’s first case.

Additionally, the declaration addresses efforts to prevent price gouging should that become necessary as well as limits international travel for state employees to Level 2 and Level 3 countries as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.

Click here for the public health emergency declaration.

Advice for the public

State officials encourage Louisianans to take the following proactive steps to protect the health of themselves and those around them:

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Cover your cough.

• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Avoid close contact (within six feet) with those who are sick.



Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on LDH’s website: www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.

UPDATE: (5:50 PM) BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) — Governor John Bel Edwards says there are now 13 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and has declared a state of emergency.

Six presumptive cases were confirmed in the state as of Wednesday morning and that number rose in a matter of hours with seven new cases. There are cases in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Lafourche, Iberia, and Caddo Parish, according to Edwards.

Tuesday afternoon two new cases were confirmed in the New Orleans area after the first was confirmed on Monday in Jefferson Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday evening three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

All three are residents of Orleans Parish. Two are hospitalized in Orleans Parish; the third is hospitalized in St. Tammany Parish.

The presumptive positive tests will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation.

Some patients had recently traveled to a geographic area with known COVID-19 activity, while others did not have such a travel history.

ORIGINAL: BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Governor John Bel Edwards is helping business leaders stay informed about the Coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re sick, stay home,” Gov. Edwards said.

Governor John Bel Edwards echoed doctors advice to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. The Governor asked for people’s help in keeping the Coronavirus from spreading by washing your hands.

Gov. Edwards added, “First of all, we want the peak to be as low as it could be and we want the duration to not come all at one time because then you overwhelm your capacity to deliver health care.”

Right now, the CDC is working to confirm the presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Governor said he’s talking to Vice-President Mike Pence everyday. He said he’s confident in the testing as it is expected to expand this week to more labs.

“We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks,” Gov. Edwards explained.

The Governor said they are talking to family members and anyone else those who are presumed positive for the Coronavirus may have had any type of contact. He added that they don’t know everything about the virus and things could change.

Gov. Edwards is set to hold a news conference at 5:30 PM on Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.