Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of State Rep. Reggie Bagala

BATON ROUGE, La (04-09-2020) — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of state Rep. Reggie Bagala (R-Cut Off), who lost his battle with COVID-19.

“A successful businessman, devoted family man, and active volunteer, Rep. Bagala spent his life making his community and south Louisiana a better place to live for everyone. Just one month ago, he entered the Louisiana State Capitol with excitement and eagerness to serve the people of our great state and the people of House District 54, and today we mourn his loss,” Gov. Edwards said. “We are better for having people like Rep. Bagala who are willing to be public servants and make our state better. I ask the people of Louisiana to join Donna and me in praying for Rep. Bagala’s family, friends, colleagues and the people of House District 54 during this difficult time”

