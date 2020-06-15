Gov. Edwards signs daylight saving time bill

PLANTATION, FL – MARCH 06: Howard Brown repairs a clock at Brown?s Old Time Clock Shop March 6, 2007 in Plantation, Florida. This year day light savings time happens three weeks early and some people fear that it could cause some computer and gadget glitches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – ‘To be, or not to be?’ That is the question. The famous phrase spoken by Prince Hamlet could be applied to the ongoing discussion about the merits of daylight saving time in Louisiana.

Representative Dodie Horton introduced HB132 which tackles the question of whether Louisiana should adopt daylight saving time year round.

HB132 passed the House by a vote of 89-0 and the Senate by a count of 28-7.

Gov. Edwards signed this bill on June 9.

The new bill would allow for the adoption of “daylight saving time as the year round standard time, in the event of a change in federal law.”

If the federal government decided to make daylight saving time permanent, Louisiana would not go back to standard time.