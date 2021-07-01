Gov. Edwards signs bill to allow college students to make money of their own name, image, or likeness

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the signing of Senate Bill 60 by State Senator Patrick Connick into law.

According to the governor’s office, this law will outline how Louisiana’s college athletes could earn money for the use of their own name, image, or likeness. This bill passed in Louisiana’s Legislature with bipartisan majority.

This new law will take effect as of July 1, 2021.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued this statement:

“This is a critical and historic moment for athletes in Louisiana. I thank Senator Pat Connick for his tremendous work on this bill, and I am proud to join with the Louisiana Legislature to sign into law protections and rules that allow our athletes to profit off of their own name, image, or likeness. Louisiana colleges and universities have a storied history of talented athletes who have represented our state proudly both on and off the field. As an avid sports fan, these athletes inspire me daily with their hard work and sheer talent. In a time of such disagreement, college sports bring us together as fans united in victory and, sometimes, in unfortunate defeat. It is only fitting that college athletes be able to benefit financially from their hard work and to have more control over their personal likenesses, which many organizations and entities have already done for years. It’s beyond time for this law, and I am excited for the opportunities it will open for Louisiana’s talented athletes.” Gov. Edwards issues remarks on Senate Bill 60

Author of the bill, Senator Patrick Connick had this to say about the signing of his bill:

“This law will be life-changing for Louisiana’s college athletes in the best way, because it will allow them to maintain their status as amateurs, but also to earn a living for their hard work while they’re in college. This is what’s right and fair for our athletes and I am proud that Louisiana was one of the first states to enact a law that empowers them to benefit from their own personal brands.” Senator Connick issues a statement on the bill he sponsored.

The LSU athletics director issued a statement of excitement for the future of his players: