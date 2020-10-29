Gov. Edwards set for 10 a.m. briefing on response to Hurricane Zeta before touring storm damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to briefly speak with the media about the state’s response to Hurricane Zeta Thursday morning following a meeting with the state’s emergency response leaders.

After the media briefing, Edwards will tour the damage in the coastal regions hardest hit by the storm, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds before moving into the New Orleans area and onto neighboring Mississippi.

The storm destroyed buildings and knocked out power to thousands. At least three deaths were reported.

Zeta had top sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph) as a Category 2 hurricane at landfall and is the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season — with over a month left to go. It set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in a single season, well beyond the nine storms that hit in 1916.