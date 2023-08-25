WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 25, 2023, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sent a reminder to Louisiana residents that there is a state-wide burn ban in place. The reminder is due to recent wildfires that have taken place in Beauregard Parish.

Any fire started by folks not adhering to the burn ban could quickly escalate, and even a small fire takes up fighting resources that are needed to help fight large wildfires like the one in Beauregard Parish. Do your part. Do not burn anything. Gov. John Bel Edwards via his twitter account

Due to the wildfires in Beauregard Parish, the Ark-La-Miss experienced heavy smoke in the area. The wildfire in Beauregard Parish is considered one of the largest wildfires to ever burn in Louisiana.

On August 7, 2023, a statewide burn ban was issued by the Louisiana Fire Marshals after extremely high summer temperatures. According to officials, Fire Marshal Dan Wallis and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued a cease-and-desist order for private burning.