Gov. Edwards offers free park admission for the vaccinated

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The office of John Bel Edwards says those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter state parks for free through July 31.

According to the release, this fee waiver is an effort to bring back Louisiana Summer and encourage people go get their Covid-19 shots.

“Louisiana’s state parks are beautiful, educational and now free for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, which is a great way to help Bring Back Louisiana and celebrate our state this summer,” Gov. Edwards said. “I appreciate Lt. Governor Nungesser’s support of the Bring Back Louisiana campaign and for making admission free for the vaccinated,” Gov. Edwards said. “In addition to the offer of free entrance in Louisiana State Parks, a number of national companies are offering incentives to their customers and employees who take the COVID-19 vaccine. Today we announced some new perks for people who are vaccinated, but we have more announcements planned for the coming weeks, so people should go get their shots now so they don’t miss out. Right now, nearly 32 percent of our population is fully vaccinated, and that number needs to keep growing.” Governor John Bel Edwards responding to free park admission for the vaccinated.

“As we open our doors to tourists from across Louisiana and the world, we are glad to participate and offer this incentive, that will bring visitors to our beautiful State Parks,” Lt. Gov. Nungesser said.

For a full list of Louisiana’s State Parks, visit: https://www.lastateparks.com/state-parks-historic-sites.