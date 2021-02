Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state’s COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination efforts on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging people on Wednesday morning to stay home as the state continues to face icy conditions.

Gov. Edwards tweeted on Wednesday that the state has had multiple deaths due to people slipping on ice.

Gov. Edwards asked residents to be careful and walk cautiously when outdoors.