Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on the Passing of Former Rep. Steve Carter from Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Former Representative Steve Carter passed away due to complications from the coronavirus.

Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a statement offering his condolences to the family of Rep. Carter.

Gov. Edwards said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn that former Representative Steve Carter lost his battle with COVID-19 this evening. Steve served the Baton Rouge community in the Louisiana Legislature for 12 years, and I was honored to serve with him during that time. I hope you will join me and Donna in praying for his wife Gloria, his children Amelia and Solomon and their families, including his four granddaughters, Yvie, Carter, Julia and Addie during this very difficult time.” Press release from the Officer of the Governor

Following the passing of Representative Carter, the governor has ordered all flags to be flown at half staff the day of Cater’s funeral.

