Gov. Edwards Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Zeta, which could impact Louisiana later in the week, though the final track is still uncertain. According to the National Weather Service, Zeta strengthened into a hurricane today and is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday. Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible.

The Governor and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) have been monitoring Zeta for several days and began coordination calls with local emergency managers on Sunday. A state of emergency allows GOHSEP and other state agencies to use state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

“While there is some uncertainty in Zeta’s track, it is likely that Louisiana will see some impacts from this storm, and the people of our state need to take it seriously. It’s easy to let your guard down late in the hurricane season, but that would be a huge mistake,” Gov. Edwards said. “GOHSEP has already started assisting our local partners with critical items like pumps, generators and food and water for first responders. We stand ready to expand that assistance as needed. Everyone should be monitoring the news for information and should heed any direction they get from their local leaders.”

Click here to read the emergency declaration.

PREPAREDNESS TIPS

GOHSEP is encouraging everyone to prepare now for any potential threat to your region of the state.

Remember, avoid flooded roadways. Check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website www.511la.org for updated road closure information.

Finalize an emergency communications plan with your family and co-workers.

Keep your phones charged and near you while the threat continues in order to receive potential emergency messaging.

Check your emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.

Supply kits should include:

A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil

A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water

The Governor’s office will share updates about Zeta, Delta, Hurricane Laura response and recovery and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting LAGOV to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP’s The Get A Game Plan Podcast. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information here.