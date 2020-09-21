Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

On Monday, September 21, 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, allowing the state to assist local governments with response needs.

Beta is expected to impact Louisiana within the coming days. The National Weather Service has indicated that Beta is expected to make landfall near the middle Texas coast late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning as a tropical storm.

“Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for much of Louisiana’s coastline and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday,” Gov. Edwards said. “Storm surge of one to four feet is expected across the Texas and Louisiana coast tonight through Wednesday or Thursday. This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously.

