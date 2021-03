Gov. Edwards declares day of prayer and remembrance for Louisianans who died from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards declares Sunday, March 14, 2021, as a day of prayer and remembrance for those who have died in Louisiana from the coronavirus.

Louisiana confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on March 9, 2020, and the first death on March 14, 2020. The state says, as of March 10, 2021, 9,812 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

“Sunday marks a year since the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Louisiana, and, sadly, there are thousands of empty seats at churches, Sunday dinners, family celebrations, homes, businesses and schools all across our state. As we mourn, I am calling on all Louisianans to join me and Donna on Sunday for a moment of prayer or remembrance for those we have lost and their families and friends who need our support now more than ever, We have lost far too many mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers and daughters and sons from all races, religions and creeds. We owe it to all of them to protect ourselves and each other as best we can to continue to slow the spread of COVID and prevent even more deaths as we work to end this pandemic.” Governor John Bel Edwards

Read the Governor’s proclamation here.