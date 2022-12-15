GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — After a series of tornadoes blew through Louisiana this week, Governor John Bel Edwards is in the southeast corner of the Bayou State assessing storm damage.

On Thursday morning, the governor visited Iberia Parish where at least two tornadoes were confirmed. Edwards then headed to St. Charles Parish for more storm assessment and will be in Gretna on Thursday afternoon.

Images: Gretna tornado damage

See the video: Tornado strikes Arabi, La. for second time in 2022

The governor is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. Thursday tentatively. Watch the press conference live in the player above.