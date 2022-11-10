BATON ROUGE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. She has a long and distinguished career working to improve the lives of Louisiana children and families, and she is nationally recognized for her expertise in this field.

Walters’ many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Gov. Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and youth being reunited with their forever families.