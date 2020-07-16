Gov. Edwards announces new Emergency Rental Assistance Program, HousingLOUISIANA responds

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the launch of an emergency rental assistance program for people who have experienced financial problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is administered and funded by the Louisiana Housing Corporation and State of Louisiana Office of Community Development, will help families who were impacted financially during the pandemic.

The program will give financial assistance to renters who are not current on their rent and/or are at imminent risk of eviction due to COVID-19. The payments will be paid directly to the landlord.

According to the Governor’s Office, the first phase of the program will be funded with $7 million from the HOME Investment Partnership Program. The next phases will be funded by $5 million in Community Development Block Grant funds and $12 million in Emergency Solutions Grant funds. All of the funding is provided to the state from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation has partnered with Louisiana 211 to help with submitting an intake form. Renters affected by business shutdowns, closures, layoffs and reduced work hours as well as those receiving enhanced unemployment benefits are strongly encouraged to apply. You can also apply by clicking here.

After Gov. Edwards announcement of the program, HousingLOUISIANA, a statewide network of housing practitioners and advocates, issued the following statement:

“We urge the public and the media to look at the data that we presented last month and carefully examine the Governor’s plan, as we will be doing, before coming to a conclusion about it. The data we presented in June lays out a minimum of $250 Million needed for rental assistance through the end of 2020. If you compare the money spent on other programs in the battle against COVID-19, that number dwarfs what leaders have dedicated to meeting the most basic need in this crisis – ensuring everyone has a home to shelter in. And that is simply not good enough.” Andreanecia Morris, President, HousingLOUISIANA

To read the full letter that HousingLOUISIANA sent to Gov. Edwards’ office, click here.

