Gov. Edwards announces COVID-19 Task Force, expected to address coronavirus during news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Louisiana’s first Unified Command Group met to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Governor John Bel Edwards also announced the creation of a COVID-19 Task Force.

Gov. Edwards also announced that the Louisiana Office of Public Health’s State Laboratory is now able to test for the virus using guidelines provided by the CDC.

“While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, we do anticipate that we will in the future. That’s why Louisiana’s Department of Health and other agencies have been planning for several weeks on how the state will respond to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of the public,” Gov. Edwards said.

The task force is made up in part by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Office of Public Health, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Division of Administration, the Department of Education, the Louisiana National Guard, the Department of Children and Family Services, the Louisiana Department of Justice, the United States Coast Guard, 211, Louisiana State Police and other agencies as deemed appropriate.

Gov. Edwards is expected to address coronavirus as part of his remarks at the Baton Rouge Press Club today.

