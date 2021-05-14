Gordon’s Grads launches contest to bring awareness to community service; Louisiana high school seniors eligible to win a laptop

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD) — Gordon’s Grads has launched a contest to help bring awareness to community service in which three high school students will be winning a new laptop.

According to a press release, only Louisiana high school seniors are eligible to participate in the contest that runs from May 10, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

Each contestant is required to create a short video explaining the role community service plays in their lives. Then you must complete the registration form online.

An impartial committee will pick the top five videos, which will then be posted on the Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ Facebook page. There, fans can like and share their favorites. The top three videos will win a brand new laptop, while the remaining two will receive a $500 gift card to Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

It is our sincere joy and privilege to see the effect that giving back has made in the communities we serve. God has bestowed numerous blessings on the McKernan law firm and its staff. Our desire is to repay that love and kindness by helping those most in need. As a Christian company, we always want to encourage others to give back to their communities. This contest will not only help High School seniors with supplies for college, but also help spread the word about generosity, encouraging others to do the same. Gordon McKernan

To register and review contest details, or for a registration form, click here.