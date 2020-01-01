Good Samaritan talks about pulling survivor from Lafayette plane crash wreckage

(KLFY) LAFAYETTE, La. (1/1/2020) — It started as a normal drive to work for Brandon Chevalier. He was responding to a maintenance call at the nearby apartment complex when he heard a crash.

“So, then when I hit the corner, I see the plane hit the pole and skid across the highway, and then I just heard a loud boom.” says Chevalier. “So, when I ran across the street, the parking lot was pretty much on fire.”

Chevalier rushed across the street. He first saw an SUV on fire, but the driver told him not to worry about him and to go help the people that were in the plane.

That’s when he realized there was a survivor. “I mean, directly when the plane blew up, a man pretty much, about maybe 10 seconds later, he stood up like he was waving, but he was about to fall back into the fire, so me and a few individuals, we ran and pulled him away from the plane.” says Chevalier.

That man was Wade Berzas. Chevalier says he and others pulled Berzas away from the flames, and Chevalier says all berzas wanted to do was call his wife.

“I’m just happy he’s alive. I never expected someone to survive that, you know.” says Chevalier, who doesn’t consider himself a hero, but says he was just there to help. “A lot more people lost their lives, and it’s like that’s what kind of haunts me. It’s like maybe, can I do anything more to help?”

Chevalier is leaning on his faith, but he knows what happened Saturday will stay with him. “I prayed to God, you know what I’m saying, it’s just my heart goes out to those families. It’s just a mother, a son. Some lives got lost.”