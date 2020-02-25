GoFundMe surpasses goal for man killed during Endymion parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — An online fundraiser for the man who died after being struck by a float during the Endymion parade has surpassed its goal.

The family of Joseph Sampson started a GoFundMe page to raise $3,000 for his funeral costs, according to the webpage.

“At the time of his death Joseph did not have life insurance, so we’re starting this fundraiser to assist with raising money for his funeral arrangements. On behalf of his family, we appreciate any and every donation received. Thank you for all of your prayers.” The Mack and Sampson family, GoFundMe

At the time this article was published, the fundraiser had raised more than $4,100 where 120 people had donated.

Joseph Sampson died after being tragically struck by a tandem parade float during this season’s Mardi Gras. Sampson’s death marks the second one in less than one week. Geraldine Carmouche, 58, also died after being hit by a tandem float during the Parade of Nyx on Feb. 19.