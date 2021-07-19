Glenn Koepp, former secretary of the Louisiana Senate, dies

UPDATE: BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the passing of Glenn Koepp.

Gov. Edwards said:

“Glenn Koepp’s genuine kindness, inquisitive nature and spirit of adventure were as unmatched as his expertise and knowledge of the Louisiana Legislature where he spent decades on staff in both chambers culminating with his retirement as secretary of the Louisiana Senate. Glenn’s service to the state was exemplary. I will always remember him fondly from my years as a state lawmaker. Please join me and Donna in praying for his wife, Anna, their children, family and all who were fortunate to know and work with him.” Governor John Bel Edwards issues response to the passing of Fmr. Senate Secretary Glenn Koepp.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Senate Secretary Glenn Koepp has died. He was 76 years old. Koepp was a lawyer who worked in the Senate for decades before rising to the position of chief administrative officer.

He worked 16 years as Senate secretary and retired at the start of the new term in 2020.

The secretary dispenses advice on the 39-member body’s rules and parliamentary procedure, acts a general counsel to the chamber and serves as custodian of records.

Koepp was known as an expert on redistricting and had recently returned to the Senate to help on upcoming redistricting work.