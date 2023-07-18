BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that detectives believe took place on Friday, July 14.

Janice Frazier, 42, is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice after the body of Christopher Holden, 34 was located at a BREC park. The location of the park is at 801 South Flannery Road. BRPD confirmed that Frazier and Holden were in a relationship.

“Detectives believe Holden was shot in or near an apartment located on Blvd De Province,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Frazier was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, July 17 and no bond has been set as of the publishing of this article.

The investigation remains ongoing and if you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.