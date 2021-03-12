Fugitive wanted for Iberia Parish bus driver attack is now behind bars

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Travis Layne

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The suspect in the attack on an Iberia Parish bus driver is behind bars.

Travis Layne was arrested Thursday night. He was the subject of a manhunt since February 26th. Police accused him and Neshana Collins for attacking a school bus driver and a parent near the intersection of Yvonne Street and Zez Street.

His is charged with interference in the operation, terrorizing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, criminal trespassing, second-degree battery, and battery on a school teacher.

As KLFY News 10 first reported, Layne was out on bond on murder charges. He is accused of killing 17-year old Garon Lewis in August of 2019.

Layne is currently being held in the Iberia Parish jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories