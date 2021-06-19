Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to host Free Tennis Clinic from June 28 to July 1

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will host “Stay on Court Not in Court” free tennis clinic from June 28 to July 1.

The clinic will take place at the Davis Park Tennis Courts. Although the events will teach children about the game of tennis, it will also teach them a few life lessons as well.

Participants are encouraged to bring a racket if they have one and a bottle of water.

A schedule of the events is available below:

Kindergarten – Second Grade: 8:00 A.M. – 9:00 A.M.

Third Grade – Sixth Grade: 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.

Seventh Grade – Twelve Grade: 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.