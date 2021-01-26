Franklin Parish sees 100th death from COVID-19

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Coroner has issued a statement about their community’s most recent COVID-19 milestone.

According to the coroner, Franklin Parish’s deaths passed 100.

“This is a grim, stunning and absolutely heartbreaking milestone for our parish,” coroner spokesman Shane Scott said. “Overall, 1 in 200 people have died of Covid in a parish that is populated with only 20,015 residents. We aren’t nearing a trajectory where our death rate would be unsustainable. We’ve done that and now we’re at it.”

The Louisiana Department of Health says that Rapides, Bossier, Caddo, Avoyelles, Ouachita and Franklin Parishes are the only parishes in the Shreveport, Alexandria and Monroe regions with deaths reaching the triple digits.

The Franklin Parish Coroner says the first death attributed to the virus in was on April 4.

The coroner also said, by November 9, the parish death toll was 52, and “by last month on December 9, we were at 72. An additional 28 deaths have occurred since then.”

He said that Franklin Parish deaths in 2020 surpassed the 2019 death total from all causes by September.

“Death certificates are still being processed and data from October to December is yet to come,” says Scott.

