Four Lafayette deputies test positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Four Lafayette Parish correction deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.
The deputies worked at the parish jail. They were immediately placed under quarantine and are following COVID-19 protocols.
Officials say one inmate house at the facility, who remains asymptomatic, also received a positive test result. The inmate has also been placed under quarantine.
Sheriff spokeswoman, Valerie Ponseti said free voluntary COVID-19 testing was offered at the correctional site to all inmates and Sheriff’s office employees. She says the correctional facility is taking precautions inside the facility by:
- Mandating masks and temperature check for any individual, offender, or staff member who enters the facility.
- Quarantining all inmates booked into the LPCC for at least 14 days.
- Requiring any individual who has a fever and/or exhibits any symptoms of COVID-19 be transported to a healthcare facility to be evaluated and medically cleared before booking.
- Frequent sanitization throughout the facility.