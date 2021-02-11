Four Iberia Parish woman accused of stealing $455k from former employer

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Four former employees of a business in Loreauville are accused of stealing more than $455,500 over the course of six years.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations has completed an investigation into the alleged thefts, which reportedly began in 2013 and was discovered by the business owner in August 2019, authorities said.

The investigation identified four former employees of the business who were allegedly involved in and worked together to commit the thefts.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the four suspects reportedly admitted to their involvement.

The suspects were identified as Laura Flores, 52, Kaitlyn Jolet, 27, Audrey Viator, 36, Celina Thibodeaux, 29. All face charges of theft over $500 and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.