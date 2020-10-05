Four family members die in fire at Louisiana mobile home

HORNBECK, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says four family members have died after their mobile home caught fire.
Officials said the Hornbeck Fire Department was dispatched to the mobile home late Friday on a report of a trailer fire with people trapped inside.
Firefighters located the body of a 57-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife, as well as a 31-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.
The Fire Marshal’s Office said deputies believe the blaze was electrical and that the family had recently connected a generator directly into their electrical outlets following Hurricane Laura.
The official cause remained undetermined Monday and identifications and causes of death were pending autopsies.
