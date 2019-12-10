Four arrested in Calcasieu Parish for multiple DWIs

Four people were arrested on multiple DWI charges in Calcasieu Parish by sheriff’s deputies.

According to officials, 31-year-old John Ruiz, who has five prior DWI arrests, was arrested again on Nov. 29.

CPSO deputies say they conducted a traffic stop in Sulphur and when they spoke with the driver, Ruiz, they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from his breath.

Deputies say while speaking to them, Ruiz admitted to drinking and driving. He also, allegedly, told deputies he did not have a valid driver’s license due to it being suspended for prior DWI arrests and the tag that was on the vehicle did not match the type of vehicle he was driving.

According to officials, after Ruiz performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and taken to CPSO for breathalyzer test; which revealed he was over the legal limit.

Ruiz, who has 5 prior DWI arrests, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with:

DWI 4 th

Operating a vehicle while suspended for prior DWI offenses

Switched license plate

No insurance

No brake lights

Required position and method of turning

His bond was set at $32,500.

Officials say 44-year-old Traci Smith was arrested for DWI on Dec. 2.

CPSO deputies say they were responding to a call about a single vehicle crash, where the vehicle had been all over the roadway then drove off in a ditch.

According to officials, when deputies arrived, they found Smith sitting in her vehicle. While speaking to her, they noticed her to have trouble focusing on their questions and her speech to be erratic.

They say Smith initially stated she went off the road because an animal ran in front of her car but later stated she possibly had a seizure causing her to go off the road. Allegedly, Smith also told deputies she had taken several prescribed medications prior to driving.

According to officials, after Smith performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test she was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for breathalyzer test which revealed she was not under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

Deputies obtained a warrant to have her blood drawn at a hospital for a toxicology report . After hospital personnel collected the blood sample she was transported back to CPSO, during which time, officials say Smith had a hard time keeping her eyes open and kept falling asleep.

Smith was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with:

DWI 3 rd

Careless operation

Her bond was set at $105,000 with special conditions being she may not driving any vehicle; no criminal activity; and she must keep all court dates.

According to officials, 68-year-old William Hyatt was arrested for DWI on Dec. 5. He’d been convicted twice in the past for the same charge.

Deputies say on December 5 they were conducting a parking lot check at the Calcasieu Correctional Center when they found Hyatt slumped over in the driver’s seat of a truck with the keys still in the ignition.

They say when deputies approached the truck they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside.

When deputies spoke with Hyatt, they say he had unsteady balance and needed support to stand. He also, allegedly, told deputies he drank too much and had been drinking approximately one hour prior to leaving his house and driving to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation it was learned Hyatt had two prior DWI arrests along with a hardship license with the condition of an ignition interlock device being installed inside his vehicle; which deputies observed to be missing.

Officials say Hyatt was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital due to his level of intoxication. Once at the hospital deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn for a toxicology report. After Hyatt was released from the hospital he was transported back to CPSO and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Hyatt is charged with:

DWI 3rd

Operating a vehicle while suspended for prior DWI offenses.

His bond was set at $35,000 with special conditions being he cannot drive without a valid driver’s license, he must wear an alcohol detecting ankle bracelet, must not consume any alcoholic beverages, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, and cannot commit any other crimes.

39-year-old Jeffrey Pitman was arrested on Dec. 7 for DWI, according to officials. They say he’d been arrested for DWI twice before.

Deputies with CPSO say they were received a call in reference to a man driving a truck and drinking alcoholic beverages with juveniles inside the vehicle.

Deputies in the area located the truck and prior to the deputy activating his lights, officials say, the truck stopped in the middle of Ham Reid Road, started to drive forward again and then slammed on his brakes twice.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and when they made contact with Pitman, they say they detected a smell of alcohol coming from his breath and noticed his eyes to be glassy.

According to deputies, Pitman stated he was intentionally slamming on his brakes because he thought the deputy was following him too close. They also say Pitman told deputies he had two mixed drinks prior to driving.

During further investigation, deputies found a beer in the backseat of the truck where 3 juveniles were sitting. It was later learned, while being pulled over, Pitman handed the beer to one of the children and told them to hide it.

After Pitman, who has 2 prior DWI arrests, refused to complete standard field sobriety testing, he was arrested and transported to CPSO for a breathalyzer test, which officials say he also refused.

Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn for a toxicology report at a local hospital.

After having his blood drawn, officials say Pitman was taken back to CPSO, booked, and charged with:

DWI 3 rd

Dhild endangerment driving while intoxicated

Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $36,000 with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and a valid driver’s license, he must not possess or consume any alcoholic beverages, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, he must wear an alcohol detecting ankle bracelet, and cannot commit any other criminal activity.