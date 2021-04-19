Four Angola officers booked on charges of Malfeasance in Office

Photo Courtesy: Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections BG Courtesy: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections says they have arrested four officers on charges of Malfeasance in Office.

According to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked four Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections officers Monday, April 19.

All four officers have been accused of excessive force on an inmate and then attempting to cover it up.

Officers say the incident allegedly happened at 2 a.m. on April 9, 2021 in the prison while the inmate was being taken to a disciplinary unit.

According to investigators, the inmate told the medical staff what happened while he was being treated for minor injuries and the medical staff called the Louisiana State Penitentiary’s investigative division.

The invesigators say they notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI and then placed the corrections officers on administrative leave.



According to officials there was a week long investigation and discovered officers failed to accurately report the events.

Investigators say all four surrendered to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Monday, April 19, at the parish prison.

All four corrections officers are on administrative leave pending the completion of the Department’s internal investigation.

More charges are pending. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as it is made available to us.