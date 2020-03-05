Former UL Lafayette professor Allan Jones to receive posthumous SPARK Lifetime Achievement Award

Lafayette, La. (03/05/20)— Allan Jones spent more than 35 years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, teaching art students the finer points of drawing, painting, and design.

The artist’s own work was exhibited in a range of galleries, from Oxford, England, to Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allan Jones

Jones’ dedication to UL Lafayette students and personal achievement will be recognized during ArTech Fusion, a night of video, dance, animations, and music.

The event will be held from 6:30-9:30 P.M. on Friday, March 20 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

He will posthumously receive a SPARK Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jones taught at the University from 1965 to 1970, and from 1986 to 2017, when he retired. He died in October.

“Allan was a quiet champion of the visual arts program who influenced hundreds of students, many who have gone on to be accomplished artist themselves,” said Michael Eble, curator of exhibitions and events for the College of the Arts.

ArTech Fusion is held during UL Lafayette’s Festival of the Arts. The festival features three weeks of exhibits, literary rallies, concerts, lectures, and other events that celebrate work by faculty, students, and other artists.

It will be held until March 21 at locations on campus and in the community.

To buy tickets or for more information about ArTech Fusion, call (337) 482-6224 or email Eble at michaeleble@louisiana.edu.

You can view a full schedule of Festival of the Arts events by clicking here.

