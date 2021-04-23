Former Shreveport bus terminal changes into new event venue downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An iconic Shreveport bus terminal is now a new event space in the downtown area.

When the terminal was first designed about half of the citizens loved it and about half hated it. But once it was built in 1986, it won over critics and has become a downtown icon.

It has been in Architectural Digest; artists have sketched it and photographers have photographed it. Once it was closed and a new bus terminal was opened it sat empty until a couple from Shreveport, Edgar and Deshea Guzman leased it and turned it into an event space.

They have already hosted some large and small events. They have a liquor license and hope to serve food one day.

The Guzmans are also a big supporters of the local art scene you can see local art on the walls and the tables.

Each table made by a local artist also includes a QR code, so you can scan it with your phone and look more at that artist’s work.

If you are interested in renting the space for your event you can find them on Facebook HERE or call 318-840-9025.