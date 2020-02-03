Former Rayne Police Chief George Melancon, 81, passes away

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The former chief of police for Rayne has passed away at age 81.

A Mass of Christian burial for George Melancon, Sr., who served as chief for 16 years, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. Melancon passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2 at a Lafayette hospital.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Monday, February 03, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Monday at 7 o’clock in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Melancon is survived by one daughter, two sons and his companion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories