METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Metairie on Tuesday, July 25 to raise funds for his 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump will return to Louisiana with locals Boysie Bollinger and Joseph Canizaro to attend the private campaign fundraiser.
An invitation to the event noted that space is limited and that RSVPS would be accommodated on a first come, first served basis.
The event will feature photos opportunities with Trump and a VIP reception.
Latest Posts
- Amazon rolling out pay-with-palm technology at all Whole Foods stores
- Nick Benedict, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘All My Children’ actor, dies at 77
- Elderly Lake Charles woman dies after being attacked and sexual assaulted
- Louisiana AG issues opinion after death row inmates ask for a fast sentence change
- Man’s ashes left in NYC taxi for 2 days before being returned to family