Former New Orleans Saint player Steve Gleason to receive Congressional Gold Medal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig’s disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing disease, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Jan. 15.

President Donald Trump signed legislation last year awarding Gleason the medal. It is Congress’s highest civilian honor.

On the field, Gleason is best known for his electrifying blocked punt during the Saints’ first game in the rebuilt Superdome following 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

In January 2011, he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative neuro-muscular disease that left him paralyzed.

