Former ‘Naked and Afraid’ contestant accused of beating girlfriend while driving on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 38-year-old Jennings man is facing domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment charges following a June 7, 2020, incident on Interstate 10.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that “she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he struck her several times while he was driving.”

Deputies reported seeing bruises on her face and broken blood vessels in her left eye.

“The victim stated her boyfriend refused to stop and let her out of the vehicle and held her for approximately 40 minutes before she was able to jump out,” the JPSO said in a media statement.

On Monday, June 8, 2020, deputies arrested Matthew Alexander at his home. He is being held in the parish jail without bond. Authorities confirmed that he is a former contestant of Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid.”