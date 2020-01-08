Former Mayor of Estherwood, Anthony Borill, charged with revenge porn, resisting an officer

Anthony Borill, the former mayor of Estherwood, surrendered Tuesday to law enforcement officials after he was charged with revenge porn.

53-year-old Borill surrendered to Acadia Parish Sheriff Deputies, the Crowley-Today news reported.

He was processed and then released on a bond of $2500, according to his booking sheet.

In addition to the single count of revenge porn, Borill was also charged with one count of resisting an officer.

Borill served two terms as mayor of Estherwood, from 2011 through 2018.