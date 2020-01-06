Former LSU student and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle to sing National Anthem at National Championship Game

FILE – In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Lauren Daigle poses in the press room with the award for top christian artist, top christian song for “You Say,” top christian album for “Look Up Child, “at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Daigle is nominated for six awards at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards. In the nominations announced Wednesday, Aug. 14, Daigle led the list of artists nominated for the awards show, to be held in Nashville on Oct. 15, with nods for artist of the year, song of the year and more. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Lafayette native Lauren Daigle will be performing the national anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans, which happens to feature her university this year.

Daigle, a former Louisiana State University student, announced the performance in November, months before the LSU Tigers secured a spot against Clemson University.

The Grammy-winning contemporary Christian artist will perform before the game on Jan. 13.

She is currently on a world tour that will make a stop in Lafayette on July 18,2020 at the Cajundome.