Former LSU president’s family wants military collection back

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A lawsuit says family members of a former Louisiana State University president want the school to return a collection of his military items that’s being displayed on campus.

They’re also seeking monetary damages for “extreme humiliation” caused by the university’s denouncement of his segregationist views.

The Advocate reports the attorney representing descendants of Troy H. Middleton says the suit filed Monday doesn’t aim to punish the university’s Board of Supervisors for deciding in June 2020 to remove Middleton’s name from the main library on the Baton Rouge campus.

Middleton was LSU president from 1951 until 1962. He died in 1976.