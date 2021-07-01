Former Louisiana postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail

PAULINA, La. — A former postal worker has pled guilty to stealing mail from the Paulina post office.

On Thursday, Lacey Stewart, 35, of Baton Rouge pled guilty to one count of mail theft. Stewart was working as a postal worker at the Paulina, La. post office when she stole a $1,000 money order from an Express Mail package she was handling. She removed the money order from the package and proceeded to cash it at the post office.

The theft was discovered when the recipient of the package discovered the money order was missing upon the package’s delivery.

Stewart faces the following repercussions:

Up to five years incarceration

Up to a $250,000

Up to three years of supervised released

A mandatory $100 special assessment fee

Her sentencing is set for August 31, 2021.