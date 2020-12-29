Former Louisiana lawmaker and wife died of COVID-19 on the same day

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2002 file photo, Rep. Vic Stelly, R-Moss Bluff, speaks in his office in Moss Bluff, La., to a constituent. The former state lawmaker and his wife died the same day from COVID-19. The family’s obituary says Vic and Terry Bass Stelly died within hours of each other on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, from complications brought on by the coronavirus. (Sonny Marks/American Press via AP)

MOSS BLUFF, La. (AP) — A former state lawmaker and his wife died the same day from COVID-19.

The family’s obituary says Vic and Terry Bass Stelly died within hours of each other on Saturday from complications brought on by the coronavirus.

A memorial ceremony will be held Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles.

Daughter Toni Stelly Hebert wrote on Facebook that after 60 years together, her parents could not be without each other.

Vic Stelly served 16 years in the state House and later was a member of Louisiana’s higher education policy board. He was 79. Terry Bass Stelly was 80.