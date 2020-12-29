Former Louisiana High School turns himself in following misconduct investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A little more than three weeks after it was made known that Tyler Love was under investigation, the former Denham Springs High School coach turned himself into police.
DSPD says, “warrants were issued for Love after an investigation into allegations of misconduct regarding students at the high school were brought to the attention of the Police Department.”
Love turned himself into authorities on Monday, December 28.
The former Denham Springs High School coach is facing these charges:
- Two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
- One count prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student
Love is currently out on bond.
