NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — A new historical marker honoring the late Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has been unveiled in her hometown of New Iberia.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and other state and local officials were in New Iberia on Wednesday for the ceremony held to recognize Louisiana’s first female governor.

Blanco died in 2019 after a lengthy bout with cancer. She was 76.