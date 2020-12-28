Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards out of hospital

GONZALES, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s only four-term governor is back home after a weekend hospitalized for tests that were not related to COVID-19.
Family spokesman Leo Honeycutt tells The News-Star that the tests on 93-year-old former Gov. Edwin Edwards were related to respiratory and heart issues, and all is well.
Edwards’ wife, Trina Edwards, said on Facebook on Saturday that Edwards was flown to Shreveport for a scheduled check-up.
She said he did not have symptoms of COVID-19 but was tested as a precaution, and the test was negative.
Edwards is 93 years old, and was hospitalized in November for pneumonia.
