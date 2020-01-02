Former Lafayette school superintendent arrested on obscenity charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish’s former school superintendent was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged with obscenity.

According to the Lafayette Police Department’s booking report, Burnell F. Lemoine, 74, of Lafayette, was arrested at around 12:40 p.m. after he intentionally exposed his penis to an undercover agent. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of St. John Street.

The police department declined to provide KLFY further information on the arrest as of this afternoon. Lemoine bonded out of jail at $5,000, according to the Lafayette Parish JADE System.

Lemoine served as the Lafayette Parish School System’s superintendent from July 2007 to Dec. 2011. He started with the system in 1991.