Former governor candidate drops bid to lead Louisiana GOP

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone addresses supporters at his election night watch party at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge, La. Rispone, the businessman who ran unsuccessfully for Louisiana governor in 2019, said Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, that he was dropping his bid to unseat the current chairman of the state Republican Party, ending a heated intraparty feud over leadership. (AP Photo/Sophia Germer, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The businessman who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2019 is ending his bid to unseat the current chairman of Louisiana’s Republican Party.

Eddie Rispone sent an email to some members of the party’s governing body, the Republican State Central Committee, to notify them of his decision.

He wrote that he has business and personal obligations that don’t give him the time necessary to spearhead the initiatives that he thinks are necessary to restructure the state GOP.

He had been challenging current state Republican Party Chairman Louis Gurvich, who was elected to the job in 2018. The meeting to elect the party’s leadership is scheduled for Jan. 30.