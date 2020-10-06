Former Gov. Mike Foster to be buried quietly, in hometown

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2004, file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster and his wife, Alice, acknowledge the crowd at the inauguration of his successor, Gov. Kathleen Blanco, in Baton Rouge, La. Foster, a folksy millionaire businessman who pushed major changes in education policy and lawsuit rules through an increasingly conservative state Legislature in the 1990s, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was 90. Marsanne Goolsby, who was Foster’s press secretary when he was governor, said that Foster died at his home in Franklin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Gov. Mike Foster disregarded much of the pomp and circumstance of the office he held.

And he’ll be buried in the same unassuming manner, with little of the fanfare he could have received and no commemorative events at the Louisiana Capitol.

The two-term Republican governor died Sunday at the age of 90.

His family announced he will be memorialized at his Oaklawn Manor home with private services Wednesday morning.

A public military graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. the same day at Franklin Cemetery for anyone who wants to attend and pay respects.

Foster was a millionaire businessman who served as Louisiana governor from 1996 until 2004.