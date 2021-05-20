Former BRPD officer arrested a third time in narcotics corruption probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Baton Rouge Narcotics Detective was booked into jail a third time, two days after the department issued a warrant for his arrest in an on-going internal corruption probe.

Wednesday, Jason Acree turned himself into police on charges of making false statements, maintaining false public records and malfeasance in office.

During Monday’s news conference, Chief Deputy Myron Daniels said an audit team found some irregularities during their review and reported leading to the third arrest.

The new details are part of a larger investigation into BRPD’s narcotics division.

Parts of the investigation describe officers planting drugs, stopping black people without probable cause, and using prostitutes to set up drug dealers.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said, the actions of the officer have caused a widespread effect.

“I believe the last count was around 120, 125 defendants were impacted by this. Those cases were either dropped or dismissed,” said Paul.

Acree resigned last month after his first arrest for stealing marijuana from an evidence room and was arrested a second time for obstructions of justice.



There are currently five criminal investigations open and the chief said, there’s no room for this behavior.



“Baton Rouge don’t let the actions of a few, a couple of rogue individuals force you to lose faith in the majority of our officers who want to get it right for you,” said Paul.