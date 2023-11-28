BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The former Breaux Bridge police chief has been arrested for allegedly stealing guns from the department, authorities said.

Rollie Cantu, who served as chief from 2015-2022, is charged with Malfeasance in Office and Theft of a Firearm as the result of an audit of the police department evidence room, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Breaux said an investigation was initiated following a request by current Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Albert LeBlanc for the Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent audit of the Breaux Bridge Police Department Evidence Room. The criminal investigation was initiated on Aug. 9, after discrepancies were discovered during the audit when several items were noted missing.

During the investigation, deputies were able to recover twelve firearms from the former Chief, Breaux said. Officials said these firearms were removed from the evidence room during Cantu’s time as Chief of Police from January 2015 through December 2022.

Cantu was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. His bond was set at $110,000.

Breaux said the investigation remains ongoing.

