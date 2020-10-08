Former band director pleads guilty to embezzling $30,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former band director at Southern University in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to embezzling $30,000 from the school by submitting fraudulent expenses.

News outlets report Nathan Haymer made the plea Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged with federal program theft in June. Court documents say Haymer submitted the 15 fraudulent expenses between November 2016 and March 2018.

The Advocate reports he is scheduled to be sentenced in January, and could face up to 10 years in prison.

A report released last year by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera also says Haymer pocketed more than $293,000 from public funds owed to the school.